Diagnostic Robotics And Brown University Center For Digital Innovation To Accelerate AI-Driven Predictive Analytics For Behavioral Health And Patient Triage

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diagnostic Robotics and the joint Brown University-Lifespan Center for Digital Health announced a new collaboration to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

Together, Diagnostic Robotics and Brown University will continue to enhance the health system's ability to transform managed care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the costs of care.

"Diagnostic Robotics is making a real difference to patients with cutting-edge patient navigation tools, COVID-19 assessment capabilities, and highly accurate predictive analytics," said Dr. Megan Ranney, founding Director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health. "We are excited to work together on validating and refining this approach to augmenting the health system with artificial intelligence to expand access to high-quality care."

The collaboration will focus on overcoming some of the most challenging pain points along the care continuum, including predicting avoidable events and ensuring access to the most appropriate level of care for an individual's unique needs.

Diagnostic Robotics is already working with a growing number of payers and providers in Israel and the United States to predict which patients will benefit from proactive interventions to improve their health and avoid unnecessary spending. The company focuses on achieving the highest possible level of accuracy using the best available AI and interactive features to generate real-time insights into patients and their needs, actively preventing avoidable events, such as hospitalizations and emergency department utilization, instead of just focusing on per capita spending.

The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health was founded to accelerate the creation of digital health innovations that improve lives. The leadership of the Center includes anthropologists, psychologists, computer scientists, engineers, and physicians. Building on direct connections with our patients, communities, and practitioners, the Center's research is informed by both current and future clinical needs. The team collaboratively designs, tests, and deploys digital health projects that address society's most pressing health challenges. Key initiatives include multiple federally-funded grants that span from early-stage scientific discovery to late-stage implementation; education for learners ranging from undergraduate to practicing clinicians; and partnerships with organizations like Diagnostic Robotics that allow a quick scaling of the science, toward impact.

"The US health system is under considerable strain from fragmented care management and the subsequent poor outcomes and avoidable financial waste," said Yonatan Amir, Diagnostic Robotics' CEO. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning are ideally suited to help prevent gaps in care before they occur, leading to more coordinated care and better quality of life for patients with chronic conditions."

"Our collaboration with the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health will drive innovation even deeper into the health system to improve experiences for patients, providers, and payers alike."

In addition to its robust suite of patient triage and navigation tools, Diagnostic Robotics has recently adapted its technology to develop a separate COVID-19 risk assessment and monitoring tool. In partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Health, Diagnostic Robotics has rolled out the platform to all Rhode Island residents, as well as working with Salesforce and Deloitte to make the platform available to governments and healthcare systems globally.

About Diagnostic RoboticsDiagnostic Robotics has brought together the leading artificial intelligence researchers in Israel and the United States to create a powerful AI solution trained on data from more than 27 million patient visits and currently in use at more than 75% of HMOs in Israel. The system integrates seamlessly into the major touchpoints along the patient journey, providing high-value decision support while slashing administrative burdens, massively reducing the cost of care, and improving patient experiences.

Diagnostic Robotics' 90+ doctors, AI experts, and software engineers are collaborating with a growing number of payer and provider partners in the United States to deliver actionable insights to the point of care.

Diagnostic Robotics Media Contacts:Michal Kabatznik - michalk@diagosticrobotics.com Elya Tagar - elyat@diagnosticrobotics.com

About the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital HealthThe mission of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health is to create digital health innovations that improve lives - together. The Center connects leading entrepreneurs, academicians, and clinicians to develop practical digital health tools focused on solving the real needs of patients, health care providers, and populations. We utilize the best of technology to seamlessly maximize health and eliminate health disparities for both individual patients and larger populations. With well over $10 million in funded grants, numerous industry, and non-profit partnerships, and two dozen trainees ranging from undergraduate through post-doctoral, we provide connections, education, practical research, and the opportunity to scale effective digital health for impact.

Brown Media Contacts: Kris Cambra ( Brown) - kris_cambra@brown.edu Christina O'Reilly (Lifespan) - christina.oreilly@lifespan.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostic-robotics-and-brown-university-center-for-digital-innovation-to-accelerate-ai-driven-predictive-analytics-for-behavioral-health-and-patient-triage-301145456.html

SOURCE Diagnostic Robotics