Diageo Recognised In Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 For Third Consecutive Year

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has once again been recognised in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has once again been recognised in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020.

For the third consecutive year, Diageo has been ranked in one of the most prestigious environmental, social and governance (ESG) indices globally. This achievement ranks Diageo in the top four beverage companies worldwide on ESG performance and is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is considered the gold standard for measuring corporate sustainability and its family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

In the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 we scored full marks in the following criteria:

Brand Management

Strategy for Emerging Markets

Environmental Reporting

Operational Eco-Efficiency

Water Related Risks

Social Reporting

Human Capital Development

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "In a year when everyone has had to come together to find new sustainable ways in which to operate in, I am delighted that Diageo has once again been recognised by such a prestigious index. I am grateful to all our employees, partners and community projects who have helped us to retain our position. It shows that sustainability runs throughout the entire company, from the grain of barley that is harvested right through to the glass that serves the finest Scotch."

Diageo concluded its 2015-2020 Sustainability and Responsibility Goals earlier in 2020. It will announce its next 10-year action plan at the end of November 2020, continuing its focus on three core areas: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

For more information, please contact the Diageo press office on press@diageo.com or +44 (0) 7803 856 200.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

This global ranking is published annually by the S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM and measures the performance of the world's sustainability leaders. SAM invites publicly traded companies to participate. Companies are selected for the indices according to a systematic Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) performed by SAM. Only firms that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. This is determined by a comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria that take account of general as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diageo-recognised-in-dow-jones-world-sustainability-index-2020-for-third-consecutive-year-301173629.html

SOURCE Diageo