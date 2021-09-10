Diaceutics Announces Two Poster Presentations At AMP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

Diaceutics PLC ("Diaceutics" or the "Company") Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of...

Diaceutics PLC (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialization company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster discussion presentation and publication in the November 2021 Journal of Molecular Diagnostics at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will take place November 16-20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The theme of the meeting this year will be, "Leading Molecular Medicine Forward". AMP is the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and the annual meeting is widely considered the premier gathering of molecular professionals. The meeting will explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care. These posters are the 9 th authored by Diaceutics to be accepted at major industry meetings in 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: US Adoption of Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) Testing for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients in Clinical Routine Practice: Is now ready for primetime

Poster Number: ST42

Abstract Number: 1058086

1058086 Authors : Anthony M Magliocco MD 3 and Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP 4 , Peter V. Riccelli PhD 2 , Lynn Replogle MBA 2 , Karen Keating PhD 1 , Annie Tapley 1 , Lauren Parnham 1 , Lyam Buchanan BSc 1 , Derry Mae Keeling BSc 1 , Susanne Munksted MSc 1 , Jordan Clark MPhil 1

Abstract Title: Microsatellite Instability/Mismatch Repair (MSI/MMR): A Cancer Risk Marker Today, Rapidly Evolving into a Predictive Biomarker for Tomorrow

Poster Number: ST61

Abstract Number: 1064193

Authors: Kenneth J. Bloom MD FCAP 4, Anthony M Magliocco MD 3, Charlotte White BSc 1, Peter V. Riccelli PhD 2, Lauren Parnham 1, Lyam Buchanan BSc 1, Annie Tapley BSc 1, Derry Mae Keeling BSc 1, Susanne Munksted MSc 1, Jordan Clark MPhil 1

The research presented as posters at the AMP Annual Meeting from the abstracts published in the November issue of JMD is embargoed until the first day of poster presentations at the Annual Meeting & Expo.

