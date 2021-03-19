Dia & Co, The Leading Clothing And Lifestyle Brand For Plus-Size Women, Launches Into Swimwear

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dia & Co, the leading clothing and lifestyle brand for style in sizes 10-32, announced today the launch of it's newest category: swimwear — continuing their mission to provide every woman access to stylish options that make her look and feel her best. The collections represent Dia's belief in the power of style to transform, and provide customers with fun, fresh, fashion-forward swimwear. A digital-only retailer and community of more than 5 million women, Dia & Co is launching with top swim brands to offer its community an expansive selection of swimwear across a broad range of styles, silhouettes and sizes.

Dia & Co's expansion into swimwear features notable female-owned brands such as Andie Swim, Kitty and Vibe and Nomads Swimwear, with limited-edition curated capsule collections from each brand. Together, the collections will feature more than 30 pieces. Notably, this launch represents the broadest size availability ever offered by each brand. Styles will be available from size large to 5X across all three brands, marking the first expansion above a size 3X for Andie Swim and Kitty and Vibe, and the first expansion beyond a 4X for Nomads Swimwear. In addition, Dia will be adding new collections throughout the summer from brands that are new and beloved by our community.

"As we all look forward to warmer weather this Summer we couldn't be more excited to launch this collection of swimwear. Whether you live by the beach, have plans to jump into a blow-up pool in the back yard or even just to take a soak in a bathtub, avoiding the dread of bathing suit shopping while enjoying some much needed R&R with these fun, perfectly-fitting pieces is something we can all look forward to." said Dia & Co, CEO Nadia Boujarwah.

Available at www.dia.com , the collections will provide exclusive drops through May with prices ranging from $45- $145.

About Dia & Co

Dia & Co is the leading clothing and lifestyle brand for style in sizes 10-32. The company offers a range of brands through the Dia Shop and a personalized shopping experience through the curated Dia Style Box subscription service. Through Dia & Co's personalized styling service each customer receives curated boxes of clothing selected to fit her body, her budget, and her lifestyle—all to try on in the comfort of her own home. Dia & Co was founded by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert in 2015 to revolutionize the shopping experience for plus size women — an underserved group of more than 100 million women. Since then, the direct-to-consumer-company has built a dedicated and diverse community, working with millions of customers across all 50 states. Visit dia.com for more information.

About Andie Swim Andie knows that when a swimsuit fits perfectly, enjoying yourself comes naturally. Their size-inclusive styles designed for women, by women take the struggle out of swim shopping. Using data points from thousands of women, Andie's Swim-Fit Quiz helps find a fit for every preference, every activity, and every body. For more information, please go to www.andieswim.com

About Kitty and VibeKitty and Vibe is the first swimwear brand to use inseam measurements as a revolutionary way to address the wide variation in sizing that was never previously addressed in the category. Founder and CEO Cameron Armstrong's objective was to build a swimwear brand that would address all body types. She has created a revolutionary sizing metric, named the "Kitty Size", that takes into account both hips and butt - resulting in 2 butt sizes for every hip size. Sizing currently ranges from A - G cup in tops and S1 - 3XL2 in bottoms (equivalent to sizes 0-24). Kitty and Vibe's mission is to awaken and fuel self-love for a kinder world. Since launch, the brand quickly established a significant following and has built a loyal fan base among consumers and the press, including being dubbed "the future of swimwear" by Forbes magazine.

Kitty and Vibe has expanded its size range exclusively for Dia & Co, with a new bikini top size H, bikini bottom sizes 4XL1 - 5XL2, and one piece sizes 4XL & 5XL available in both regular and long torso options.

About Nomads SwimwearAs a plus-size model, Taylor Long saw how truly limited the swimwear options are for curvy women. She grew tired of the matronly, modest styles and lack of size inclusivity in the swimwear industry, so she created Nomads Swimwear to offer chic, bold swim styles for women of all sizes. Nomads Swimwear is now working alongside Dia & Co. to show that real size inclusion is possible! Nomads Swimwear is a size-inclusive swimwear brand that features unique cuts and styles, one-of-a-kind prints and long-lasting fabrics. Inspired by Long's global travels and experiences as a plus-size model, the designer brand is comprised of fun, sexy styles designed for women of all shapes and sizes. Designed with love in the U.S. and manufactured in Colombia, Nomads Swimwear is committed to providing bold swim styles for the modern woman. For more information, visit www.nomadsswimwear.com or @nomadsswimwear on social media.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dia--co-the-leading-clothing-and-lifestyle-brand-for-plus-size-women-launches-into-swimwear-301250684.html

SOURCE Dia & Co