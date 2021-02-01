DHT Holdings, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Monday February 8, 2021

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 1, 2021 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) - Get Report (the " Company") will release its fourth quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday February 8, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday February 9, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 646 741 3167 within the United States, +47 21 56 30 15 within Norway and +44 (0) 207 192 8338 for international callers. The confirmation code is "7587887".

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bs5u74qt and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 16, 2021 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, +47 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 333 300 9785 for international callers and enter "7587887" as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com .

Contact: Laila C. Halvorsen, CFOPhone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935 Email: lch@dhtankers.com

Wilhelm Flinder, Manager - Investor Relations & Business Analysis Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 936 11 350Email: wf@dhtankers.com