Dhiman Basu, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhiman Basu, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Rheumatology Specialist for his exceptional contributions in acknowledgment for his unwavering devotion as the Owner of Heritage Rheumatology and Arthritis Care.

Situated at 5009 Heritage Ave, Heritage Rheumatology and Arthritis Care proudly serve Colleyville, TX, and the surrounding areas. As the owner of the practice, Dr. Dhiman Basu is devoted to providing the highest standard of patient-centered care. His practice focuses on all aspects of Rheumatology, managing patients diagnosed with various Rheumatological conditions including arthritis, autoimmune diseases, pain disorders affecting joints, and osteoporosis, ultrasound-guided procedures, taking care of inpatient consultations, running an IV infusion suite and acting as principal investigator in numerous Rheumatology Clinical Trials.

Board-Certified rheumatologist Dr. Basu has garnered valuable professional experience in practice since 2007. In addition to his appointment as Owner, he is also the principal investigator in multiple clinical trials in the field of Rheumatology. Often he presents clinical data to numerous Rheumatologists nationally as sponsored by different pharmaceutical companies and participates in Advisory Board regarding new or upcoming drugs in Rheumatology. He has studied and treated a wide array of conditions including osteoarthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic arthritis, Vasculitides, Sarcoidosis, Uveitis, Behcet's syndrome, and lupus. He is affiliated with Texas Health Fort Worth and Texas Health HEB. In looking forward, Dr. Basu has a passion to expand his practice and research, along with educating the younger generation. He wants to leave a legacy for his students, that he has something good for humanity by being a Physician. He strongly believes that to be successful, you must be diligent, honest, trustworthy, compassionate, and hardworking.

An academic scholar, Dr. Basu earned his Bachelor of Sciences in pre-med at Calcutta University and his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Calcutta National Medical College in India. Soon thereafter, he attended NRS Medical College also in Calcutta, India earning his Medical degree in Internal Medicine. Then he moved on to complete an Internal Medicine Residency with the University of Texas at Houston. After his residency, Dr. Basu was invited for a Rheumatology fellowship with the University of Michigan of Ann Arbor. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in Rheumatology, Dr. Basu is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). He also remains an active member of the State of Texas Association of Rheumatology(STAR) and the Association of Women in Rheumatology(AWIR).

As a highly sought out speaker, Dr. Basu is a National Key Opinion Leader. He is well-known to share his breadth of expertise at public and conference speaking engagements. Dr. Basu has been voted Top Doctor in Fort Worth, TX in 2015 and 2017, and nominated as one of the Top Rheumatologists in the State of Texas 2019-2020. He believes medical science is vast, and one has to choose the one that they think they can pursue without feeling bored or burnt out after some years of practice. He attributes his success to accomplishing beyond the challenges that he endured during fellowship training, conducting research, and publishing. He is proud of his perseverance.

In his free time, Dr. Basu enjoys learning about the history of the world and religion, collecting stamps and cans, and traveling with family and spending time with his wife Isitri Modak, MD of 20 years, and their two daughters.

Dr. Dhiman Basu dedicates his success to John Reveille, MD, his mentor, and professor at the University of Texas at Houston, TX.

For further information, please visit https://www.texashealth.org/.

