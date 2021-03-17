DHI Group's ClearanceJobs Launches New Calendar Integration, Improving Candidate Connections

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - Get Report today announced that ClearanceJobs, the leading career marketplace for professionals with security clearances, has released Meetings, a new product integration allowing candidates and recruiters to connect seamlessly. Meetings reduces recruiter and candidate missed opportunities, saving significant time and making meaningful connections easier.

Meetings allows recruiters to integrate their calendar availability with the ClearanceJobs platform, and then invite candidates to set up specific times for live-chat, video, phone, or in-person meetings. Meetings allows recruiters to create a customized message, conversation starters, and calendar availability. Recruiters can build their Meetings messages right and watch their targeted calendar times fill with quality meetings with in-demand talent.

"The release of ClearanceJobs Meetings builds upon the other cost-saving tools that fuel the ClearanceJobs marketplace and make it the premier career networking platform for cleared professionals," said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs.com. "Candidates today are pandemic fatigued and craving connection. ClearanceJobs Meetings gives recruiters a safe platform to build quality interactions. It saves time by eliminating the back and forth and shows in-demand talent that a company takes them - and their time - seriously."

Meetings takes what used to be multiple interactions with a candidate - making a connection, establishing availability, personalizing a message - and delivers it in one request. With a quick glance, recruiters can visualize all of their accepted and pending meetings, without toggling back and forth between multiple platforms.

In an era where candidates are both career minded and security conscious, ClearanceJobs Meetings builds upon the trusted authority of the ClearanceJobs platform.

"Clearance holders are frequently spammed and unlikely to trust an email invitation from an unknown person," said Lesser. "But because ClearanceJobs is a trusted platform, a meeting request made through ClearanceJobs' secure messaging tools is more likely to get a reply - especially for a career-minded candidate."

ClearanceJobs Meetings helps recruiters:

Eliminate candidate ping pong . No more back and forth. Make every message count and create action-packed connections with candidates.

. No more back and forth. Make every message count and create action-packed connections with candidates. Create conversational, memorable meetings requests. Meetings takes recruiter communication to the next level, by taking a typical candidate message and turning it into an opportunity to create meaningful connection, build networks around high-caliber talent, and advancing external referral and candidate attraction programs.

Meetings takes recruiter communication to the next level, by taking a typical candidate message and turning it into an opportunity to create meaningful connection, build networks around high-caliber talent, and advancing external referral and candidate attraction programs. Provides a secure and trusted medium for meetings invites. Recruiters can integrate Outlook, Gmail, iCal, or Exchange calendars to their ClearanceJobs account and allow candidates to self-select an available time to meet that's convenient for both parties. Candidate confidence is higher because it's launched from the career platform more cleared professionals trust.

Learn more about Meetings.

About ClearanceJobs.com ClearanceJobs is committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From live chat and instant messaging, to live voice communications and deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user - both employers and candidates - a platform to share, explore, and engage. ClearanceJobs is the largest internet service focused solely on professionals with U.S. government security clearances. Learn more at www.clearancejobs.com. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. brand

About DHI Group, Inc. DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - Get Report is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands --Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact Todd Kehrli or Jim ByersMKR Investor Relations, Inc.212-448-4181 ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media ContactLindy Kyzer Senior Editor, ClearanceJobs CJMedia@ClearanceJobs.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-groups-clearancejobs-launches-new-calendar-integration-improving-candidate-connections-301248827.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.