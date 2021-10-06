DH2i To Discuss "How To Solve The HA Conundrum For Containerized SQL Server" At Data Saturday #13 - Minnesota

Attendees to Learn How to Build Highly Available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) that Span Containers in Azure

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability ™ software, today announced its Product Manager, Connor Cox, will present, "How to Solve the HA Conundrum for Containerized SQL Server" during next week's Minnesota SQL Server User Group (PASSMN), virtual Data Saturday #13.

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT)

Why Attend: The use of SQL Server containers is increasing rapidly as enterprises look for better ways to improve the performance, scalability and portability of their IT environments. Despite the promise of containers, ensuring HA and DR for containerized SQL Server remains a hurdle that organizations struggle to overcome.

Join this session to learn how to jump the hurdle and easily build highly available SQL Server availability groups (AGs) that span containers in Azure. Attendees will learn how to:

Achieve near-zero RTO AG failover to protect against node, container, and app failures

Create distributed AG clusters across availability zones/regions in Azure

Navigate the container configuration and networking considerations of SQL Server HA/DR

Learn more and register here: https://datasaturdays.com/2021-10-16-datasaturday0013/

About the Minnesota SQL Server User Group (PASSMN)The Minnesota SQL Server User Group (PASSMN) serves the Minnesota SQL Server community. PASSMN is a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas to better understand, develop, implement and support existing and future SQL Server technologies. Their technical sessions provide a professional, fun and educational environment for all levels of expertise and areas of interest. To learn more, please visit: https://passmn.com/ https://www.meetup.com/MN-SQL-Server-User-Group-PASSMN/.

About DH2i DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability ™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

