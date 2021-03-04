DH2i And Microsoft To Present, "Paving The Way To SQL Server HA On Linux In Azure"

Attendees to Learn How to Achieve Peak High Availability with Unmatched Management Simplicity, Infrastructure and Platform Flexibility, and Advanced Fault Detection with Automated Failover for Nearest-to-Zero Downtime

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will join with Microsoft's Tejas Shah, Principal Program Manager, SQL Enterprise Team - Azure Data Services, to present a live webinar titled, " Paving the Way to SQL Server HA on Linux in Azure."

When: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Eastern Time ( 10:00 am - 10:30 am Pacific Time)

Why Attend:Whether you're already running SQL Server on Linux, contemplating it, or haven't even considered it, it's no secret how challenging maintaining high availability (HA) can be. SQL Server on Linux has been supported since the release of SQL Server 2017, bringing all of the advantages of SQL Server to Linux users. Many organizations have considered SQL Server on Linux but have yet to take the plunge as they seek more complete HA clustering solutions that ensure optimal HA without complex setup and management.

In this webinar, Microsoft Principal Program Manager Tejas Shah and DH2i's Connor Cox will show you the easiest way to get the highest levels of availability for SQL Server on Linux in Azure. You'll see a live demo of DxEnterprise and learn how this technology offers:

Peak high availability with unmatched management simplicity

Infrastructure and platform flexibility with full support

Advanced fault detection and automated failover for nearest-to-zero downtime

About Tejas Shah, Principal Program Manager, SQL Enterprise Team - Azure Data Services, Microsoft: Tejas Shah is a principal program manager in Azure Data Platform team. He leads SQL Server on Linux and containers strategy across all versions. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering and 20 years of industry experience. He has been part of Microsoft for over 17 years. He also works with several Tier 1 SQL Server customers and partners in the field to ensure successful implementation of the SQL Server database platform. He works with many resources including support, field and community to understand the product usage and get feedback from the engagements to drive improvements in the product. He has in-depth technical knowledge and experience of the SQL Server product spanning 10 versions of SQL Server including the latest release.

Learn more and register here: https://dh2i.com/paving-the-way-to-sql-server-ha-on-linux-in-azure-with-microsofts-tejas-shah/

Tweet this: @DH2i and @Microsoft to Present, "Paving the Way to SQL Server HA on Linux in Azure" https://dh2i.com/paving-the-way-to-sql-server-ha-on-linux-in-azure-with-microsofts-tejas-shah/ #HighAvailability #ManagementSimplicity #FaultDetection #AutomatedFailover #NearZeroDowntime

About DH2i DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

PR Contact: Nicole GormanCorp. Comm./PRDH2iM: 508-397-0131 nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh2i-and-microsoft-to-present-paving-the-way-to-sql-server-ha-on-linux-in-azure-301240317.html

SOURCE DH2i