DGTL Holdings Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Racic, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL" or the "Company") (TSXV: DGTL), joined his team and Richard Rohan, Vice President, Global Sales, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

DGTL acquires, funds, accelerates and optimizes a diversified portfolio of disruptive Marketing & Advertising Technologies (Martech/Adtech) companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in incubating fully commercialized and high margin enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology companies via creative and efficient investment, M&A or technology licensing structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is proud to announce the Company's first successful AI-Adtech acquisition of #Hashoff LLC.

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

