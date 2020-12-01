DGP Capital Advises Veris Manufacturing On Its Sale To New Water Capital Portfolio Company Emerald EMS

BREA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DGP Capital LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Veris Manufacturing ("Veris"), by Emerald Electronic Manufacturing Services ("Emerald EMS" or "Emerald"). Emerald EMS is a portfolio company of the private equity firm New Water Capital ( www.newwatercapital.com). DGP Capital ( www.dgpcapital.com) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Veris on the transaction, which closed on October 23, 2020.

Veris Manufacturing ( www.verismfg.com) is a full-service contract manufacturer headquartered in Brea, California, specializing in the advanced manufacturing of electronic assemblies. Veris provides electronic manufacturing services across multiple markets, such as aerospace/defense, communications, medical, telematics and other industries with mission-critical, complex electronics.

Headquartered in Salem, N.H., Emerald EMS ( www.emeraldems.com) is a high-tech contract manufacturing and design firm with global, cost-effective and high value manufacturing solutions servicing high-reliability end users in the Aerospace/Defense, Industrial Controls, Medical, Power & Infrastructure, Semiconductor and Telecommunications sectors.

The Veris management team, including President Jay Cadler and Executive Vice President Amanda Brewer, will continue their roles at Veris, as part of the Emerald organization. Bill McIlvene, founder and Chairman of Veris, noted, "The team at Veris couldn't be happier with the outcome of this transaction, and looks forward to future growth opportunities as part of the Emerald EMS platform."

Jack Chang, Managing Director of DGP Capital, commented, "The team at DGP Capital is honored to have represented Veris on its transaction with Emerald and the New Water Capital team. We feel that this is a very synergistic transaction, and are excited for what the future holds for the management team at Veris, as well as Emerald."

