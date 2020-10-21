DGLegacy Report Reveals A Strong Correlation Between COVID And Digital Inheritance Cases

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital inheritance company DGLegacy has released a report revealing a strong correlation between the COVID death peak and the number of digital inheritance cases that have been triggered.

DGLegacy has a proprietary mechanism for detecting unforeseen events that happen to its users and which triggers a digital inheritance case whenever such a fatal event is detected. It allows the family members designated as beneficiaries to be aware of the user's assets, be able to identify and locate them, and receive support in the process of claiming.

Since COVID cases and the death toll started to peak in the USA and again in many countries worldwide this autumn, after their first peaks at the start of the year, the DGLegacy report reveals a strong peak in the number of unforeseen events detected, compared to the numbers before the COVID spike.

This correlation is surprising because COVID is only one of many factors that can lead to an unforeseen event detection and as a result trigger a digital inheritance case. Therefore, the assumption was that the impact on the overall number of fatal cases detected would be negligible - an assumption that turned out to be wrong.

Peter Minev, CEO of DGLegacy, noted: "We all knew that COVID was very serious, but this truly opened our eyes to the massive impact it has."

