DFRobot FireBeetle ESP32 IoT Series Helps Create IoT Dreams

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESP32 is a popular low-power system on chip microcontrollers with integrated Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth, making it suitable for designing and prototyping IoT solutions. At its heart, there is a dual-core or single-core Tensilica Xtensa LX6 microprocessor with a clock rate of up to 240 MHz. Engineered for mobile devices, wearable electronics, and IoT applications, ESP32 achieves ultra-low power consumption through power-saving features.

DFRobot FireBeetle ESP32 IoT series is specially designed for IoT projects. It has two versions: FireBeetle ESP32 and FireBeetle ESP32-E.

FireBeetle ESP32, a low-power consumption micro-controller, integrates a Dual-Core ESP-WROOM-32 module, which supports MCU and Wi-Fi & Bluetooth dual-mode communication. The electric current is just 10μA in deep-sleep mode. The main controller supports two power supply methods: USB and 3.7V external lithium battery. And both USB and external DC can charge the Lipo battery directly.

FireBeetle ESP32-E is an ESP-WROOM-32E-based main controller board with dual-core chips. It supports Wi-iFi and Bluetooth dual-mode communication and features a small size, ultra-low power consumption, onboard charging circuit, and easy-to-use interface, which can be conveniently used for industrial IoT applications, smart home IoT, wearable devices, and so on. FireBeetle ESP32-E supports Arduino programming and will support Scratch graphical programming and MicroPython programming very soon. Besides, the stamp hole design makes it able to be easily embedded in your PCB, greatly saving your costs and time to build and test a prototype.

IoT Projects:

ESP32-E Smart Water Meter

ESP32-E Smart Water Meter is an Internet of Things project. It requires data acquisition and transmission. ESP32 Smart Water Meter can realize these requirements by combining DFRobot FireBeetle Board- ESP32-E with HuskyLens, an easy-to-use AI machine vision sensor. Thanks to Huskylens's built-in object recognition function, the smart water meter can automatically and accurately read data regardless of what kind of dial plate. By connecting HuskyLens with FireBeetle Board- ESP32-E, the data can be upload and read on your phone through the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi function. It is a smart water meter and only needs two important components.

ESP32 Smart Home Hub

ESP32 Smart Home Hub is a modular and feature-rich platform that would make it easy to construct IoT-connected sensors and outputs. The main feature of this board is a DFRobot FireBeetle Board- ESP32 that handles all communication, sensor readings, and outputs. Two stepper motor drivers control two bipolar stepper motors. The smart home hub system works very well for simple home automation and data collection tasks. It can be used for almost anything, such as setting the color of an LED strip, monitoring the temperature of a room, checking if a light's on, and a whole host of other potential projects.

ESP32 IoT Cat Litter Box

ESP32 IoT Cat Litter Box can measure the weight of its users (the cats), check cleaning conditions, save the data online and send reminders and alerts. The cat litter box with Wi-Fi, using an ESP32, able to measure the weight of cats (using weight sensors and HX711 amplifiers), monitor the general cleaning conditions of the cat litter box, and even store all the data in the cloud (using the ThingSpeak platform). The device is even able to generate notifications by email, Twitter, etc. DFRobot FireBeetle Board- ESP32 makes it easy to program using Arduino IDE, you can use it in a variety of projects.

About DFRobot

DFRobot is a world-leading robotics and open-source hardware provider that is dedicated to creating innovative, user-friendly products that foster a strong community of innovation. The company was founded in 2008 and is currently headquartered in Shanghai, China. DFRobot has a product catalog boasting over 2,000 electronics including sensors, robotic platforms, and communication modules, which are compatible with most main controllers like Arduino, Raspberry PI, micro: bit on the market. Based on its high-quality and ease-to-use features, DFRobot products have been widely used in many applications such as AI, IoT, Wearables, smart homes, etc. https://www.dfrobot.com/

