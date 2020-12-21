PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dezart Performs wants to know what you're thinking - and with Mental Amusements performed by internationally acclaimed Vinny DePonto, they will! Known to legions of fans from his off-Broadway, pre-COVID performances, DePonto presents this online, live-streaming experience January 13 - 31, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm (PST) and Sundays at 4pm (PST). Designed exclusively for the virtual stage as an interactive live-streamed event, Mental Amusements uses a combination of psychological tricks, illusion, visual art, and immersive storytelling to astonish audiences with DePonto's mind-boggling skills.

"My goal is to create an experience that brings people together much like a carnival draws folks from all around to rediscover wondrous amusements together," says DePonto. "I've connected with folks from all around the world and rather than their faces getting lost in a dark theater, I have been able to look them each in the eyes, albeit via a screen. It's a very personal experience which is what I love so much about this craft."

Of Mental Amusements , the New York Times says "Mr. DePonto's craftsmanship consistently impresses" while the New Yorker raves that "this online production has an endearing lo-fi charm. DePonto pulls off some real whoppers."

Front Row Experience tickets: $54 per household puts the audiences right into the action, participating in the show and having their minds read. General Viewing Experience tickets: $39 per household allows viewers to watch , without being seen or heard. Tickets at www.dezartperforms.org .

Media Contact: David Perry & Associates, Inc. (415) 676-7007 / news@davidperry.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dezart-performs-presents-mental-amusements-january-13--31-online-live-streaming-virtual-journey-through-the-mind-with-award-winning-mentalist-vinny-deponto-301197108.html

SOURCE Dezart Performs