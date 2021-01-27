Dexteritas Funds Factris With EUR 5 Million Facility

- Funding from Dexteritas will enable Factris to extend their financing reach by purchasing portfolios from other factoring companies

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based fintech Factris has recently closed a funding round with the private debt fund Dexteritas for 5MM EUR. This funding will enable Factris to support more factoring companies, acquire loan portfolios, and free up trapped investment capital, propelling them forward to become one of the biggest working-capital providers to SMEs in the EU. This debt funding supplements the recent 50MM EUR senior debt facility provided by NNIP.

What attracted Dexteritas to Factris is their high liquidity and secure financing, which Factris has been pioneering via their advancements in risk-assessment technology. Instead of relying on humans to slowly and incompletely understand the risk involved, Factris has automated the process to quickly and accurately assess the risk of a financial case, thus allowing them to fund more SMEs while also preventing financial loss.

Dexteritas, recognising growth opportunities with Factris' unique, tech-driven approach to financing, quickly embraced the opportunity to finance the fintech company. This new funding partner will enable Factris to further grow in volume, allowing them to offer their financing to even more businesses.

Factris' CEO Brian Reaves sees this as a major step towards helping struggling SMEs, who have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comments Reaves, "Factris has always been focused on helping SMEs. As the pandemic drags on, so does its detrimental effects on small businesses. But thanks to the funding from Dexteritas, we can help finance even more SMEs in these challenging times."

About Factris and Dexteritas

Factris is a fintech company on a mission to provide quick, low-cost working capital to European SMEs through financial technology with personalised guidance. Factris was named the 2020 SME Working Capital Provider of the Year by the Prestige Awards.

Dexteritas is a private debt fund that offers flexible alternative financing to Dutch companies. With a focus on medium-sized companies, Dexteritas offers tailor-made solutions for growth financing.

