Dexcom To Host Investor Day On December 9, 2020

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) - Get Report announced today that it will host an Investor Day on December 9, from 8:30 AM until approximately 11:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern). The event, which will be held virtually, will include presentations from Dexcom management and industry leaders highlighting the company's market opportunities, business strategy, innovation efforts and long-term financial outlook.

Dexcom will host a live webcast of the event with no pre-registration required, enabling access for all interested stakeholders. The webcast can be accessed at dexcom2020investorday.com, or by navigating to the Dexcom Investor Relations website ( https://investors.dexcom.com/) on the Events and Presentations page. A replay of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

