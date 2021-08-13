DevOps Platform Market 2021-2025: Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., And Amazon.com Inc. Likely To Attain Dominant Market Positions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DevOps Platform Market 2021-2025. The report has enlisted vendors classified in dominant and strong categories based on the market positioning. Some of the prominent dominant vendors include Accenture Plc( Ireland) , Alphabet Inc.(US) , Amazon.com Inc.(US) , Atlassian Corp. Plc( Australia) , Cisco Systems Inc.(US) , CollabNet Inc.(US), Infosys Ltd.( India) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Microsoft Corp.(US) , and Oracle Corp.(US) .

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Take Informed decisions using our Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis Report.

Download FREE Sample Report

The DevOps platform market is driven by various crucial factors including cost reduction and superior service, increased need for a standardized platform, and reduced delivery time. These factors are anticipated to lead the market to project a CAGR of 15.99% during the forecast period. However, the technical glitches during DevOps application deployment and lack of expertise and awareness about the technicalities are anticipated to hinder the growth of the DevOps Platform Market.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "DevOps Platform Market Analysis Report by End-user (IT, BFSI, Telecommunication, Retail, and Others) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/devops-platform-market-industry-analysis

Top 5 DevOps Platform Market Participants:

Accenture Plc

The company offers DevOps platform, a cloud-hosted development environment for continuously testing, releasing, and maintaining applications, that includes preconfigured tools, test environments, automation blueprints, leading practices, and security features.

Alphabet Inc.

The company provides DevOps platform, that aims to increase software delivery velocity, improve service reliability, and build shared ownership among software stakeholders.

Amazon.com Inc.

The company offers DevOps services, that simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, and monitoring application and infrastructure performance.

Atlassian Corp. Plc

The company caters to IT Consulting & Other Services through its DevOps platform such as Open DevOps, with Jira Software, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Opsgenie.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The company offers Cisco CloudCente solution, a hybrid-cloud management platform that provides the technology to support DevOps, and continuous-delivery strategies.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

DevOps Platform Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

IT - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

DevOps Platform Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab PDF Sample Right Here!

Related Reports:

Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Big Data Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Advanced Authentication Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-Commerce Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-Mail Encryption Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devops-platform-market-2021-2025-accenture-plc-alphabet-inc-and-amazoncom-inc-likely-to-attain-dominant-market-positions--technavio-301353523.html

SOURCE Technavio