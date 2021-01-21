DevOps Institute Sees Strong Growth With Expanded Team, New Resources And Programs For The Humans Of DevOps, And More SKILup Days In 2021

Company to release DevOps Capability Assessment (DOCA) and a robust membership program to connect the Humans of DevOps, advance their skillsets, and accelerate continuous improvement at their organizations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced it has continued its strong growth, expanded its team, and is adding several new programs and offerings in early 2021. With the addition of eight new team members (a 57 percent growth in staff), the company can keep pace with the growing demand for events, resources and membership participation. The goal is to help DevOps professionals advance their careers through Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning (SKIL).

DevOps professionals looking for a fresh start in 2021 will see the launch of a crowdsourced, vendor-neutral DevOps Capability Assessment (DOCA), a tiered professional membership program , continued certifications, and more SKILup Days events from DevOps Institute.

"We are diving into 2021 with strong momentum and substantial growth, despite the challenges of 2020," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "Each new year is an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginnings, and we're starting strong with new offerings for the DevOps community. Our expanded team of talented individuals are working hard to create a seamless experience for members of DevOps Institute."

DevOps Institute New Team Members

DevOps Institute expanded its team across multiple roles and responsibilities including marketing, events, sales, and membership. New additions include:

Jason Baum , Director of Membership. Baum drives all strategic efforts around DevOps Institute's professional and enterprise membership programs to grow and maximize the member experience.

"DevOps Institute offers unmatched experiences and resources for the humans of DevOps," said Sides. "I am thrilled to be rejoining and leading the marketing team during this period of growth at DevOps Institute. I look forward to orchestrating our marketing strategy to reach and engage the DevOps community in new and creative ways - and ultimately help drive ROI in 2021."

"Now more than ever, professionals in the DevOps space are looking for access to tools and resources that will help them do their jobs better and build their reputations in the industry," said Baum. "A DevOps Institute membership will provide them with those tools and so much more. I am thrilled to lead strategic efforts to cultivate incredible experiences for DevOps Institute members while helping grow the program."

A Fresh Start for DevOps Professionals

DevOps Institute supports DevOps professionals looking to build new skills, expand knowledge and learning, make new connections, and try new things.

Tools and programs to look forward to in 2021 include:

1. DevOps Capability Assessment (DOCA)DOCA is a vendor-neutral assessment featuring a scorecard based on an empirical data model that examines five core DevOps dimensions. It is designed for individuals, teams and organizations to baseline their current DevOps state while measuring and accelerating continuous improvement during their DevOps journey.

2. DevOps Institute MembershipIn early 2021, DevOps Institute will roll out a tiered membership program for individuals and enterprises. DevOps Institute Professional Members gain exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted and free certification exams, exclusive event access and networking opportunities with leading DevOps practitioners and organizations. Learn more about membership here: https://devopsinstitute.com/membership/

3. SKILup DaysThe popular SKILup Days are back, starting with Cloud Native and Serverless on February 25. SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro-conferences focused on the 'how to.' Each SKILup Day takes a specific industry practice to examine under a microscope and highlights perspectives of the people, process, and technology aspects of IT.

Register for the upcoming events here: https://devopsinstitute.com/skilupdays/

4. CertificationsIndividuals and teams can kick off their fresh start in 2021 with a new certification in one or more DevOps disciplines such as Site Reliability Engineering, DevSecOps, DevOps Leadership and DevOps Foundation. DevOps Institute is the industry authority for DevOps certifications to help DevOps professionals to advance and grow their careers.

Learn more about certifications: https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/

About DevOps InstituteDevOps Institute is a professional member association whose mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

SOURCE DevOps Institute