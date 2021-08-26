DevonWay Selected By Viking Air Limited For EHSQ Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of asset, quality, and safety management software to highly regulated enterprises, today announced its newest customer, Viking Air Limited.

Viking is the global leader in utility aircraft services and manufacturer of the DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400 and Guardian 400 aircraft. Winner of the James C. Floyd award for outstanding contributions to Canadian aerospace, Viking is the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Type Certificate holder for all out-of-production De Havilland Canada aircraft and the Canadair Amphibious Aerial Firefighting aircraft fleet.

"We evaluated eight EHSQ providers before selecting DevonWay," said Kevin Larsen, Quality Engineering Lead at Viking. "DevonWay is the perfect vendor that supports our long-term vision of having a unified quality, safety, and asset management platform."

Additionally, DevonWay's modular products and usage-based (not user-based) pricing model allow Viking to take a stepwise approach towards achieving that vision.

"We are excited to welcome Viking Air Limited as a customer," said Chris Moustakas, President and CEO of DevonWay. "Increasingly, our customers want the long-term benefits that unified EHSQ and asset management solutions offer, but they need a methodical path to get there that aligns with their strategy and budget. Our products and pricing model make that possible."

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

About Viking Air Limited:

Celebrating over 50 years in the Canadian Aerospace industry, Viking is the manufacturer of the world-renowned Twin Otter Series 400 and Guardian 400 Twin-engine turboprop aircraft. In addition, Viking is the Type Certificate holder for all out-of-production De Havilland Canada aircraft (DHC-1 through the DHC-7) and all Canadair amphibious aircraft, including CL-215, CL-215T and CL-415 aerial firefighter aircraft, and the Shorts Skyvan, 360, 330 and Sherpa family of aircraft.

As the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for these iconic Canadian aircraft designs, Viking fully supports a diverse global operator base with exclusive factory spare parts manufacturing, in-service engineering & technical support, technical publications, warranty administration, and field service support.

For more information, visit www.vikingair.com

Media Contact: Chenise Leveriza cleveriza@devonway.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devonway-selected-by-viking-air-limited-for-ehsq-software-301363764.html

SOURCE DevonWay