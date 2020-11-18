Device42 Ranked Number 220 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42 today announced it ranked No. 220 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26 th year. Device42 grew 541% during this period.

Device42's chief executive officer, Raj Jalan, credits growth from enterprise customers and partners with the company's 541% revenue growth. He said, "It's an honor to be named to the Fast 500 for the second year in a row. This was only possible because of our incredible customers and partners who continue to trust Device42 to help manage and modernize their hybrid infrastructure."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ Now in its 26 th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Device42Device42 is the most comprehensive, agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 can discover, map, and optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of your IT ecosystem. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices. To learn more, or to download a free trial, visit www.device42.com .

