Device42 Continues Expansion With Key Hires

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42, developer of the most comprehensive discovery and assessment system for Hybrid IT, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wharton as VP of Engineering and Mark Holland as VP of Customer Success. These appointments come along with the continued expansion of Device42 with twenty new hires across Sales, Ecosystem, Marketing, and Development.

"Andrew is an extremely experienced development leader with over 30 years of experience. His work across numerous cloud leaders like AWS, Oracle, and Dyn make him the ideal person to expand and scale Device42's technology and development organization," said Raj Jalan, Device42's CEO.

Prior to joining Device42, Andrew was Senior Software Development Manager for Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was responsible for AWS Migration Hub. Before AWS, Andrew was with Oracle after the company acquired Dyn where he served as VP of Engineering. His experience also includes working at Acquia, Qvidian, Nokia, and Lotus.

Device42 also welcomed Mark Holland as VP of Customer Success. Prior to joining Device42, Mark was VP of Customer Success Excellence at Toast. Before Toast, Mark led both customer success and community management for Applause. Mark Holland commented, "Device42 has built a great product with amazing customers. I am excited for the opportunity to help our customers recognize value from our solutions as we grow and expand our broad customer base."

"Mark is a proven leader in the area of customer success. His prior work leading customer success teams at numerous high-growth companies such as Toast and Applause will provide a strong foundation for his work here at Device42," said Device42 CEO Raj Jalan. He added "Making sure our customers are successful and happy has always been a core tenant of our business. Mark will be responsible for building on the Device42 mantra of being 'shockingly easy to do business with' as we scale."

In addition to the hire of Andrew Wharton and Mark Holland, Device42 also announced that they have added over twenty new employees across the company. "We continue to see a large market opportunity for discovery and assessment, and are building a team to match that need," said CEO Raj Jalan.

About Device42Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 continuously discovers and maps infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of IT ecosystems. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices.

