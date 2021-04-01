Developmental Scientists Gather Virtually To Present Child Development Research

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Research in Child Development will hold its Biennial Meeting virtually April 7 - April 9, 2021.

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Research in Child Development will hold its Biennial Meeting virtually April 7 - April 9, 2021. The meeting brings together thousands of developmental scientists from around the world to present and learn about the latest research in child development. Attendance is complimentary to members of the media. Researchers will consider:

How has the Covid-19 pandemic altered screen use in children?

How can scholars promote social justice in developmental science?

How does sexual orientation shape family lives?

How and why does culture influence adolescent development?

Other highlights include:

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota , Peggy Flanagan , on the role of state government in supporting families and children and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Address by SRCD President and Duke University's Dr. Kenneth A. Dodge on how to grow opportunities and eliminate disparities for young children and their families.

An international line-up of speakers from the United Kingdom, Spain, China, Greece and Norway.

A roundtable discussion on President Biden's American Rescue plan and its Benefits for Children, featuring Cynthia Osborne, Director, Child and Family Partnership, University of Texas, John B. King, Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Education and CEO, Education Trust Linda Darling-Hammond, CEO, Learning Policy Institute and Professor Emeritus, Stanford University and Ajay Chaudry, New York University.

Invited talks from prestigious award winners, including:

Dr. Michael P. Milham , vice president of research at the Child Mind Institute and recipient of the Open Science Award from the Organization for Human Brain Mapping

Damien Fair , cognitive neuroscientist and 2020 MacArthur Fellow

The release of a new editorial vision for the field's leading journal, Child Development from Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Glenn I. Roisman (University of Minnesota), and

from Editor-in-Chief, Dr. ( ), and More than forty simultaneous sessions on salient child development topics from cognitive development to the effects of xenophobia on immigrants.

Credentialed media should contact Jessica Efstathiou at jefstathiou@srcd.org for complimentary admission and interview requests. Visit the SRCD website to learn more about the 2021 Biennial Meeting: https://www.srcd.org/event/srcd-2021-biennial-meeting.

Founded by the National Academy of Sciences in 1933 as a multidisciplinary, not-for-profit, professional association, SRCD has a membership of approximately 5,500 researchers, practitioners, and human development professionals from 60 countries. The mission of SRCD is to advance developmental science and promote its use to improve human lives.

