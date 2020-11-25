Development Of Solutions In Telecom API Market To Act As Enabler For Integration Of Services With Mobile Internet And Cloud Leading The Way: TMR

- Telecom API Market to clock robust CAGR of ~19% from 2020 to 2030, rapid penetration of 5G networks and presence of Tier 1 players help in making North America dominant revenue generator in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly expanding array of cloud-based technologies and mobile internet applications continue to expand the scope of telecom API market. The launch of several third party APIs has been powered by C level digital initiatives and is making waves in introducing customer-facing applications in Telecom 2.0.

A growing number of companies in the telecom API market, including technology giants, have ramped up their efforts in leveraging API applications to integrate their services across platforms used by developers. Proliferation of cloud communication platforms to offer mobile internet applications will carve out new niche points for industry players.

Some of the key areas in current focus are multi-factor authentication, social identity, contextual authentication, single-sign-on (SSO), and identity storage data

Analysts at TMR project the telecom API market to expand at CAGR of ~19% during 2020 - 2030, and the valuation will climb to ~US$ 1 Trn by 2030. North America has emerged as the frontrunner, with incredible opportunities fueled by rapid penetration of 5G services and constant improvements in API by tier 1 players.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5027

Key Findings on Telecom API Market Report

In 2020, the global telecom API market stood at ~US$ 250 Bn

Of all service types, WebRTC segment led the market in 2019

The aforementioned segment expected to retain its lead

Of the various key end users, enterprise developer segment anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the telecom API market and is likely to retain its lead till 2030

is expected to lead the telecom API market and is likely to retain its lead till 2030 The U.S. is a prominent market

Asia Pacific telecom API market is expected to expand at substantial CAGR during 2020 - 2030

Explore 233 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Telecom API Market (Service Type: Payment, SMS, MMS, and RCS, Maps & Location, Voice/Speech, Identity Management, WebRTC, and Others (Device Information, Do Not Disturb, etc.); and End User: Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer, and Long Tail Developer) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/telecom-api-market.html

Telecom API Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The adoption of API in the telecom sectors has several underpinnings and undercurrents.

One of the foremost drivers is the development of B2C channels and modern platforms through user-friendly APIs. Growing penetration of cloud and mobile internet in the Telecom 2.0 is another accelerator of growth of the telecom API market.

Vast uptake in third party APIs is fueled by rise in number of C level digital initiatives in companies of all sizes.

Robust demand for mobile top-up API and cloud communication platforms has been strengthening the prospects in the telecom API market.

Demand for novel COVID-19 tracking technologies has opened a new avenue for players in the telecom API market in recent times.

The adoption of location and maps API is bolstering market growth.

Rapid strides in mobile internet networks hinge on rapid developments of API.

In the above regard, monthly global mobile data traffic is surging ahead to touch the mark of several Exabytes by 2022. Burgeoning number of mobile Internet users is adding new growth avenues for players in the telecom API market.

Rapid penetration of 5G network in recent months has fueled the expansion of opportunities in the telecom API market.

Analyze global telecom API market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Telecom API Market : Regional Landscape

Regionally, North America has emerged as the forefront to the global telecom API market players. In 2020, the estimated revenues were US$ 86.79 Bn .

has emerged as the forefront to the global telecom API market players. In 2020, the estimated revenues were . Rapid penetration of 5G connections and constant improvements in APIs have cemented the growth of the regional market, with U.S. being a prominent country market.

Several companies in the region have rolled up their sleeves to launch 5G mobile services in the next few years, expanding the avenue for players in the telecom API market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=5027

Telecom API Market : Key Impediments

Rapidly expanding avenues in the telecom API market are constrained by proliferation of over the top (OTT) Internet service providers. In recent months, OTT services have gained immense traction among consumers. In particular, OTT VoIP have impeded the revenue expansion of API companies in the telecom API market.

Telecom API Market, by Service Type

Payment

SMS, MMS, and RCS

Maps & Location

Voice/Speech

Identity Management

WebRTC

Others (Device information, Do Not Disturb, etc.)

Telecom API Market, by End User

Enterprise Developer

Internal Telecom Developer

Partner Developer

Long Tail Developer

Telecom API Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry :

Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market - The global image tagging & annotation services market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global image tagging & annotation services market.

Incident and Emergency Management Market - The incident and emergency management market is estimated to expand at a favorable CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud in software solutions is emerging as a key market driver. Companies are innovating in mobile-friendly emergency management systems that provide tools for shared situational awareness and real-time communication.

Telecom Enterprise Services Market - The global telecom enterprise services market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for customized telecom enterprise services, surge in demand from public sector organizations, rising private investments, and considerable advancements in technology.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit BhiseyTransparency Market ResearchState Tower,90 State Street,Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/telecom-api-market.htm

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/development-of-solutions-in-telecom-api-market-to-act-as-enabler-for-integration-of-services-with-mobile-internet-and-cloud-leading-the-way-tmr-301180473.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research