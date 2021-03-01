Development Of Leading IC Brands In Smart Vehicle Applications, 2021 - Leading Players Are Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, And MediaTek
DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Leading IC Brands in Smart Vehicle Applications " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the product development and strategies of leading brands, including Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, in the smart vehicle market.Due to the growing maturity of IoV (Internet of Vehicles) and active safety technology such as advanced driver assistance systems, several leading IC brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Given the unique characteristics of the supply chain and strict requirements for safety and reliability in the automotive industry, most of these IC brands have chosen to work with leading carmakers to reduce entry barriers. Developing their own technology and ecosystems has thus become an important strategy for both parties.
List of Topics
- Development of four leading IC brands in smart vehicles, including Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek
- Overview of the strategies of these IC brands' new product development that solve challenges and create opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Current Status of Smart Vehicles
2. Intel in Smart Vehicle Applications2.1 Mobileye EyeQ Chips2.2 Cooperation with Transportation Operators2.3 Increased Focus on Image Sensing2.4 Expansion into MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) Market
3. Nvidia in Smart Vehicle Applications3.1 Chips and Platforms for Self-driving Cars3.2 Cooperation with Carmakers
4. Qualcomm in Smart Vehicle Applications4.1 C-V2X Chips4.2 Snapdragon Ride Platform
5 MediaTek in Smart Vehicle Applications5.1 Telematics System5.2 Smart Cockpit System5.3 Vison-based ADAS5.4 Automotive mmWave Radar
6. Conclusion
List of TablesTable 1 Evolution of EyeQ ChipsTable 2 Nvidias Platforms for Self-driving VehiclesTable 3 MediaTeks Products for Smart Vehicles
List of FiguresFigure 1 Self-driving Car Services Co-developed by Mobileye and MoovitFigure 2 The Nvidia DRIVE EcosystemFigure 3 Support Enabled by the Snapdragon Ride Platform
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- BMW
- Bosch
- Buggy TLC Rentals
- Canoo
- Champion Motors
- Continental AG
- Didi Chuxing Technology
- Eonite Perception
- Faraday Future
- Ford
- General Motors
- Gett
- Here
- Intel
- Lyft
- MediaTek
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mobileye
- Moovit
- Nvidia
- NXP
- Optimus Ride
- Pony.ai
- Qualcomm
- RATP
- SAIC Motor
- Telsa
- TuSimple
- Uber
- Volkswagen
- XPen Motors
- Zoo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d57zw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/development-of-leading-ic-brands-in-smart-vehicle-applications-2021---leading-players-are-intel-nvidia-qualcomm-and-mediatek-301237198.html
SOURCE Research and Markets