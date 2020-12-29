Develop Launches Smart Learning: Intelligent Course Recommendations Helping Users Find Skills They Need

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Develop, an online learning platform that provides on-demand courses for IT and business professionals, has released next course recommendations at the end of completed courses as part of their personalized learning...

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Develop, an online learning platform that provides on-demand courses for IT and business professionals, has released next course recommendations at the end of completed courses as part of their personalized learning path they've dubbed "Smart Learning".

Next course recommendations, as part of Smart Learning, will initially follow learning paths that guide learners from the introduction of new skills to those course completion certificates, and allow them to branch off to related topics. In future phases, the recommendations will become more intelligent. This intelligence will help users avoid spending time grinding through courses for skills that they already have and will introduce new courses to gain skills that might be related to or complement the original skill.

"We envision a future where learning is as smart as you are, and this is the first step to getting to desired skill level destinations more quickly and efficiently," said Develop Head of Content, John McKeever. "One thing that we've heard repeatedly from learners is that the old style of online learning just won't cut it anymore, and with our experience in the space, it is something that our team has been thinking about for a while."

Develop introduced Course Completion Certificates earlier this year and they are issued to learners at the end of every single course offered in the skills training platform. With the addition of next course recommendations as part of Develop's initial Smart Learning capabilities, the new feature enables learners to easily progress through courses and stay on track to grow their skills in areas of interest.

