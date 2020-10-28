Dev Vardhan (Photo: Business Wire)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Dev Vardhan, senior partner at McKinsey & Company's Chicago office, to the company's board of directors.

Vardhan has been with McKinsey & Company for more than 25 years, and he has extensive experience in defining and strengthening strategies for global organizations with footprints that align to Allegion's business regions.

"There's no doubt that, as an expert in digital and business transformation, Dev will be a very valuable member of our board," said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. "His broad background in supporting global organizations like ours in manufacturing and supply-chain design, M&A and innovation has many synergies both with our seamless access strategy and with our own strategic pillars for growth, like 'deliver new value in access,' 'be the partner of choice' and 'enterprise excellence.' We're honored and proud to have him as a part of the Allegion family."

With this addition, Allegion now has an eight-member board of directors, and seven of those members are independent. Vardhan will be a member of Allegion's Compensation Committee as well as its Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Prior to McKinsey & Company, Vardhan worked for Hindustan Lever -Unilever's Indian subsidiary -and for the Indian Administrative Service, serving in several senior public-sector and government roles. He received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and was designated an Arjay Miller Scholar. He was also a valedictorian in his Bachelor of Technology class at the Indian Institute of Technology.

