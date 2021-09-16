Detroit Webseries Say Nice Things Begins Filming Season One October 4th, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Say Nice Things is a character-driven, place-crucial dramedy about siblings Natalie and Leyroy Hendrix, inheritors of the Tireman Trade Center: a former factory repurposed as a post-industrial wonderland; a mishmash of flea and farmer's market, odd-ball retailers, public music space, and comfort food café. Season One spends 72 hours in the life of the staff and patrons dedicated to keeping this iconic "Old Detroit" institution alive despite big-money developers gobble up the city around them.

Writer and Showrunner Veronica Frick and writer Radfan Ali Alqirsh developed the series as a love letter to the working-class communities that make up Detroit and the neighborhoods that border it. Production of the series was originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. It was during this time that Veronica reached out to writer, editor and Michigan Native Craig Bernier (author of Your Life Idyllic) to revise the original script.

Director LeShawn Bell joined the team in April of 2021 and "by May over a dozen local performers and artists were joined together for a table read" explains Producer Julia LeBrell. "I was invited to the reading by friend and fellow comic Joe Aasim and found myself laughing out loud within the first episode. Veronica and Radfan capture the absurdity that comes with trying to keep small business alive an ever-changing city." In August, actor Robert Forte Shannon III (producer of Raphead Response) and Veronica connected at an area networking event run by The D Brief podcast hosts Seth Resler, Becky Scarcello and producer Jewell Dziendziel.

Populated by local artists, community organizers and entrepreneurs, the cast and crew of Say Nice Things is dedicated to making art that represents the spirit of a city in transition. The series is raising funds on IndieGoGo to cover all production costs, including industry standard wages and supplies to ensure filming sets following CDC recommendations for work safety during the pandemic. The independent series will be filmed in Detroit during October and will be available on YouTube in December 2021.

