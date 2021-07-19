Detroit Tigers And Karmanos Cancer Institute Bring Fans And Community Together To Raise Awareness For Breast Health At Pink Out The Park, July 21, 2021

DETROIT, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Detroit Tigers and McLaren Health Care, the official health care system of the Detroit Tigers, will continue the tradition of raising awareness for breast health at the annual Pink Out the Park game on Wednesday, July 21, when the Tigers face the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park at 7:10 p.m. A special pre-game ceremony honoring survivors will take place on the field prior to the game.

Additional activities will take place throughout the game, including the special pre-game ceremony that will welcome hundreds of breast cancer survivors on the field, ceremonial first pitches, in-game awareness promotions, an on-field recognition ceremony honoring members of the Karmanos Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team and an inspiring ballpark tribute by Tigers fans who will hold up Pink Out the Park cheer cards during a park-wide moment of reflection.

"We are pleased to once again take our support of patients and commitment to cancer awareness to Comerica Park," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Karmanos Cancer Institute. "This event provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who are currently battling. Additionally, Pink Out the Park provides a platform where we can share information about mammograms and breast health screenings, which are critical for women. We can't wait to see the park, and all of Detroit turn pink on July 21."

The first 10,000 fans in the gates will receive a pink Detroit Tigers jersey. Additionally, special ticket packages are available to support Karmanos. Each Pink Out the Park ticket package includes a ticket for the July 21 Tigers game, a t-shirt and a $5 donation to Karmanos Cancer Institute. Visit tigers.com/pink to purchase.

Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, according to the American Cancer Society. In the United States, women have a one in eight chance of developing the disease. In 2021, 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. Currently, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

At Karmanos, our Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and genetic counselors. The team is entirely focused on treating breast cancer and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

In the fight against cancer, early detection is an important weapon since cancer is most treatable in its early stages. Many forms of cancer do not display symptoms at their onset, so screening tests are used to monitor for warning signs. Karmanos recommends an annual screening mammogram for all women of average risk beginning at age 40. Women with one or more risk factors should talk with their family doctor or a Karmanos expert about when to start getting mammograms.

To request a mammogram appointment or learn more, visit karmanos.org.

About the Detroit Tigers The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies, visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

ABOUT THE BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education - defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

