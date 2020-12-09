Detroit's Positive Patriot Takes A Journey Into The Center Of Ted Nugent's Mind

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When popular radio host Robert Dempster (aka: The Positive Patriot) decided to reach out to fellow Detroiter and musician Ted Nugentfor his take on the craziness in the world today, he never expected that the interview would last the entire program. He figured they would have chemistry - after all, they are around the same age and grew up in the same neighborhood on the Northwest side of Detroit. But he never figured they would get each other so riled up over the current state of this country that he simply lost all track of time.

See for yourself why they call Ted Nugentthe Motor City Madman and hear what he really thinks about:

*The recent Presidential election.

* Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

*Former Michigander Michael Moore

* Liberals and Democrats in general

Be sure to catch this crazy interview

( Ted Nugenteven whips out his guitarand plays a lick or two at one point):

WHEN: S aturday 12/12/20 at High Noon / Replay on Sunday 12/13/20 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: WDTK 1400 AM and 101.5 FM in Detroit

The Salem Network

http://player.listenlive.co/56781

https://www.facebook.com/PositivePatriotShow/

