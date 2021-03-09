Destinflorida.com Announces Annual Travel Story Scholarship

DESTIN, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinflorida.com understands school is not always easy, and sometimes students would rather be at the beach than doing homework. A little adventure can often give students' minds the break they need. Destinflorida.com wants to hear about one of your favorite past adventures. Students can submit 1-3 photos along with a 500-word essay (or longer) about their favorite adventure. The adventure can be any place the student has ever traveled or even a unique experience in their hometown. Destinflorida.com wants to hear about your story.

Destinflorida.com is excited to announce the inaugural Annual Travel Story Scholarship is officially underway. Full-time college students can turn their adventure stories and photos into extra money for books, supplies, or even travel.

Students should pick one to three photos of their favorite adventure, whether it took place in a faraway exotic location or in their own backyard, write an accompanying 500-word (or more) essay and submit them to scholarship@destinflorida.com before April 30, 2021. The winning adventure story will be chosen based on a combination of photo quality, essay content and creativity. After being announced on May 15, 2021, the winning submission will be rewarded $1,000 and featured on the Destinflorida.com blog.

Destinflorida.com was built with the adventurer in mind. They offer vacation rentals in Destin, Florida, and surrounding areas from Ft. Walton Beach to Inlet Beach on 30A. Destinflorida.com prides itself on connecting travelers with hosts, but Destinflorida.com goes far beyond. On Destinflorida.com, one can find their beach lodging, but can also find fishing charters, seafood restaurants, what events are going on, and even where to shop. Destinflorida.com believes travel is about the experience, so they strive to provide the full vacation experience on Destinflorida.com.

For scholarship rules and more information, visit: https://destinflorida.com/photography-scholarship.

