Despite Pandemic, Multifamily Acquisitions Innovator Offerd Sees Significant Major Increase In Off-Market Transactions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerd, the pioneering Multifamily Acquisitions firm specializing in off-market sourcing utilizing predictive analytics, today announced a series of client partnerships with investors seeking to identify multifamily assets that meet precise criteria. The partners run the gamut from multi-billion-dollar dynasties to dynamic startups, and the deals highlight Offerd's unique platform and strong market momentum. The varied acquisition criteria also illustrate broad demand for multifamily assets even in this challenging economic environment.

"Early in the pandemic, we publicly stated that off-market transactions would accelerate even while the volume of widely exposed opportunities shrinks, because sellers don't want to be perceived as being in distress—and now, six months later, that's exactly what's happening," said Travis Farese, founder and CEO of Offerd. "We've sourced more than $1 billion in off-market multifamily assets since this crisis began, and we continue to see interest from a broad spectrum of investors: marquee financial institutions, REITS and small syndicators. And again, these owners aren't selling because of the pandemic, but in spite of it."

Offerd's new client-partners include:

A multi-billion-dollar, multi-generational development firm with a distinguished track record. The company, which adheres to a long-term view, has partnered with Offerd to execute a $500M national campaign targeting Class A suburban multifamily assets in markets such as Raleigh , Nashville , Austin , Denver , Phoenix and Seattle .

A fast-growing boutique sponsor with a strong track record in secondary markets in the Northeast that now looks to expand its footprint into the Mountain States, including the Denver and Salt Lake City MSAs, targeting Class B and Class C workforce housing.

A prolific, multi-generational developer with a strong presence in hospitality, retail and mixed-use projects throughout the country. The company has partnered with Offerd to uncover off-market multifamily development sites and assets in multiple markets.

Offerd's platform builds on data in 10,000-plus categories, combined with proprietary analytics and software, to evaluate historical, current and forecasted national, market, sub-market and property-level facts and trends. The company blends expertise, technology and information to execute targeted sourcing campaigns for each client's precise acquisition strategies.

About Offerd

Offerd combines powerful technology, data intelligence and custom services into one innovative platform to function as an extension each client's acquisitions team and identify off-market multifamily assets that meet specific investment criteria. Offerd is based in Austin, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/despite-pandemic-multifamily-acquisitions-innovator-offerd-sees-significant-major-increase-in-off-market-transactions-301131573.html

SOURCE Offerd