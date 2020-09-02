Despite Changing Plans And Safety Concerns, 76® Survey Finds That Americans Continue Taking To The Road Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-two percent of respondents have cancelled a vacation since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, a survey commissioned by 76 found. The brand surveyed 2,000 Americans to gauge their travel concerns and plans in a year unlike any other.

Despite these setbacks, travelers are still turning to the road - 58% said they had changed travel plans from flying to driving since March and 60% of those surveyed said they felt comfortable taking a road trip this fall.

"The road trip has long been an important part of American culture and it's reassuring to see that some things don't change even in times of uncertainty," said Sarah Bolding, senior brand director at 76. "At 76, we're committed to helping our consumers find their sense of adventure in the safest way possible."

Safety is now a top concern when roadtripping with 49% of respondents saying they're concerned about putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus and 44% worried about being around too many people. With these concerns, the amount of road trip planning people are doing has also increased. Prior to the pandemic, 38% of people said they planned a road trip just a few days to a week in advance. Sixty-six percent now say that they anticipate needing more time to plan. Additionally, 77% of Americans are planning to limit their stops to only the essentials—for gas, the bathroom and food—and will avoid going into shops or lingering in crowds.

Americans' main reason for roadtripping continues to be spending time with friends and family (48% pre-pandemic and 42% mid-pandemic). Weekend trips are still the most common, with the average length of a road trip 2-3 days before the pandemic, which has remained consistent. A new kind of road trip has also come about as a result of the number of people who can now work wherever there is a strong wi-fi connection. For those with the ability to work from home, the new idea of "working from anywhere" is appealing - 81% who had the option would consider a road trip to work from a new location.

Where are today's road trippers headed? In general, most Americans are planning a trip 3-5 hours from home (41% of respondents). West coasters are overwhelmingly remaining in the area, with top destinations within California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Arizona among those surveyed. Only 16% of those on the west coast were planning to travel through multiple states, with 42% remaining in their own state and 41% only driving to neighboring states. West coasters are most comfortable driving to lakes and beaches (50% of respondents being comfortable traveling there), followed by national and state parks. Only 27% of west coast respondents felt comfortable traveling to campgrounds.

Travelers can stay safe at the pump with mobile pay in the My 76 mobile app to limit contact with surfaces outside and in store. For more information, visit https://www.76.com/mobile-apps.

