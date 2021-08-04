Despegar.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call And Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) - Get Report, the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 19, 2021, before the market opens.

Earnings ReleaseThursday, August 19, 2021Time: Before Market Open

Conference CallThursday, August 19, 2021Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet PeriodWednesday, August 4 through Thursday, August 19, 2021

ExecutivesMr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive OfficerMr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial OfficerMs. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)1-412-317-5275 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference callPlease use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.You may pre-register at any time: click here

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar's websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 690,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,260 car rental agencies and approximately 200 destination services suppliers with more than 7,500 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (DESP) - Get Report. For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005989/en/