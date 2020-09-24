DeSoto Palms, A Physician-Owned Assisted Living Community, Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeSoto Palms, a Sarasota Assisted Living Community, recently celebrated 10 years of serving seniors. DeSoto Palms is a boutique-style senior living community with a family-like environment in the heart of one of Florida's most beautiful coastal cities on 5601 N. Honore Ave.

DeSoto Palms is owned by a group of local physicians, including Dr. Sy Rabins and Dr. Randy Powell of Sarasota's Intercoastal Medical Group.

"We like to take care of our residents with the same high-quality in healthcare that we provide to our patients," said Dr. Rabins.

With 80 apartments, spanning three floors, DeSoto Palms offers an intimate setting with various options for socializing, dining and staying healthy and active.

"Having worked in senior living for many years, both as a nurse and as an administrator, I am proud to be a part of the DeSoto Palms family. Our core values and vision are to serve our residents, families and staff with compassion first, and we strive to exceed that standard in everything we do. Our homelike community lives out these values, and we are thrilled for another fabulous 10 (and counting) successful years of serving seniors," said Crystal Christian, DeSoto Palms' Administrator.

DeSoto Palms residents can enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with transportation and weekly housekeeping while receiving quality care in a homelike setting.

"Since we are local owners, we have the ability to respond to the needs of our residents quickly without the need of dealing with corporate obstacles," said Dr. Powell.

DeSoto Palms Assisted Living staff is following all regulations and protocol to ensure residents live in a safe and sanitized environment. DeSoto Palms is also welcoming new residents into the community and can provide virtual and onsite tours.

Contact Crystal Christian for more information or to schedule a tour and start "Living the Life" at DeSoto Palms! (941) 355-0303.

