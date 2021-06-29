Deslyn Browne, MD, FACOG Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deslyn Browne, MD, FACOG is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top OB-Hospitalist for her outstanding achievements in the medical field and her unwavering dedication to serving the medical community with...

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deslyn Browne, MD, FACOG is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top OB-Hospitalist for her outstanding achievements in the medical field and her unwavering dedication to serving the medical community with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth, a Catholic hospital, has established a commendable reputation for providing compassionate award-winning care to the city's near-northwest side for more than 100 years. Operating from two convenient campuses, the highly-skilled, patient-centered, and multilingual doctors at Saints Mary and Elizabeth specialize in primary care, cancer care, behavioral health, orthopedics and rehab, cardiology, imaging, midwifery and obstetrics, emergency services, surgery, and more.

Having led an impressive medical career for 18 years, board-certified obstetric hospitalist, Dr. Deslyn Browne specializes in general obstetrics and gynecology at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago. She handles all OBGYN cases in the emergency room, providing care for laboring patients, and managing obstetric emergencies. Committed to bringing peace of mind, Dr. Browne strives to provide the highest level of personalized and compassionate care for her patients and growing families.

In preparation of her medical career, Dr. Browne received a Bachelor of Science degree in Life Sciences and Chemistry from Indiana State University, followed by a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Subsequently, she completed an OBGYN residency at St. John's Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.

A distinguished Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Browne is also board-certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field by maintaining active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Gynecological Laparoscopy, and the Society of OBGYN Hospitalists.

In recognition of her professional excellence, Dr. Browne has been well-recognized by her peers and patients. She is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2015) and On-Time Doctor Award (2015).

An active member of her community, Dr. Browne is a former member of the Montgomery Rotary.

Dr. Browne takes pride in having been inspired to enter the medical field by her parents, Valentine and Violet Browne.

In honor of this recognition, Dr. Browne recognizes Michael Prysak, MD, the program director during her residency.

To learn more, please visit https://doctors.amitahealth.org/deslyn-browne-chicago-ob-hospitalist-2 and https://www.amitahealth.org/our-locations/hospitals/amita-health-saints-mary-and-elizabeth-medical-center-chicago/.

