Desktop Metal Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Desktop Metal (DM) , a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced today it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, January 11, 2021 the Company will participate at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Members of management will present at 10:45 - 11:25 a.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings for institutional investors.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021 the Company will participate at the ICR Growth Conference. Members of management will present at 1:30 - 2:25 p.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings for institutional investors.

Webcasts of both conference presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Desktop Metal's investor relations site, accessible at www.ir.desktopmetal.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science's "Best of What's New." For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Legend

