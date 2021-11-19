Desktop Metal And The University Of Toledo Institute Of Applied Engineering Research Partner To Develop Nitinol, Rene And Non-Weldable Nickel-Based Alloys Using Production System Technology

Desktop Metal (DM) - Get DESKTOP METAL, INC. Report and The University of Toledo Institute of Applied Engineering Research today announced a partnership to support the development of nickel-titanium (Nitinol) alloys, Rene alloys, and other non-weldable nickel-based, high-temperature materials on the Production System TM platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting TM (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with The University of Toledo on this disruptive technology development, opening up a tremendous opportunity for medical, aviation, and space applications " said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "Our Production System platform enables the development of new materials for binder jet 3D printing that can be used for at-scale production. We're proactively partnering with leading research universities around the world to accelerate materials development and look forward to working with The University of Toledo to advance the development of Nitinol and other critical alloys for binder jetting."

"Our partnership with Desktop Metal will bring a Production System P-1 to our lab and open new horizons in materials and application development," said Behrang Poorganji, Ph.D., Research Professor and Director of Advanced Manufacturing at The University of Toledo College of Engineering. "By combining our metallurgy, software, chemistry, and design expertise, this partnership will allow us to pursue the development of numerous advanced materials, including Nitinol, a shape memory alloy used for many medical applications; ultra-high temperature nickel-based superalloys, such as Rene alloys, for aerospace; conductive materials such as pure copper for electrification; and lightweight materials including advanced aluminum alloys for automotive applications. We believe our collaboration with Desktop Metal will accelerate our education, training, and workforce development, which will be key to successful technology adoption in the industry for the future years ahead of us."

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in materials. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

