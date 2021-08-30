Desktop First UX Summit, Sponsored By Embarcadero Technologies' RAD Studio, To Be Held Aug 30 To Sep 3

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual digital event "Desktop First UX Summit" sponsored by Embarcadero Technologies' RAD Studio, will be held from Monday, August 30th, to Friday, September 3rd, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual digital event "Desktop First UX Summit" sponsored by Embarcadero Technologies' RAD Studio, will be held from Monday, August 30th, to Friday, September 3rd, 2021.

The Desktop First UX Summit will bring together the brightest minds in UX for panel discussions and webinars around desktop UX. Attendees will have access to content around their favorite development tools and general content on effective User Interface Design and good User Experience. Helping developers prepare their applications for the upcoming release of Windows 11 will also be an important theme.

According to Embarcadero Developer Advocate Jim McKeeth, sessions are planned on "Fluent Design and Windows 11" and "The Evolution of the IDE," and there will also be an early preview of soon-to-be-released RAD Studio 11. Registration for the "Sneak Peek" webinar is available here.

The registration page for the Desktop First UX Summit is available here.

About Embarcadero Technologies

Embarcadero builds tools that solve productivity problems for application developers. The company's products allow users to design, build, and run applications from a single code base across all platforms. Ninety of the Fortune 100 companies and a community of more than three million C++ and Delphi users worldwide rely on Embarcadero's award-winning products to deliver critical enterprise applications. Embarcadero is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.embarcadero.com/

Embarcadero Technologies Jim McKeeth Developer Advocate, Author, Presenter, and Software Engineer 1 (512) 226-8080 316854@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desktop-first-ux-summit-sponsored-by-embarcadero-technologies-rad-studio-to-be-held-aug-30-to-sep-3-301365256.html

SOURCE Embarcadero Technologies