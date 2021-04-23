Desjardins Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Nicholas Richard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Global Asset Management, his team and Desjardins's partners joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of...

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Nicholas Richard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Global Asset Management, his team and Desjardins's partners joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Low CO22 Index ETF (TSX: DRME) and open the market.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management ("DGAM") is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over CAN$80 billion (as of December 31, 2020) in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

Date: Friday, April 23rd, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

