DesignerCon 2021 Enters The Exciting World Of Digital Collectibles In An Exclusive Partnership With Veve Collectibles App

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignerCon, the largest toy and collectible event in the US, has partnered with New Zealand-based non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectible app VeVe for a series of DesignerCon exclusives limited-edition digital collectibles from DesignerCon all-star artists, IPs, and brands.

VeVe has curated both their own releases featuring pop culture favorites and DesignerCon exclusive drops with Tristan Eaton, Tara McPherson, Camille Rose Garcia, and more! Collectors can expect limited drop blind boxes for prices starting at $13 USD, featuring randomized 3D models of various 3D toy series' curated by VeVe founder David Yu.

The convention's first NFT partnership fit seamlessly on VeVe, with a crossover between collectors, an incredibly easy and consumer-friendly buying process, and the alignment of the companies' core values. With VeVe's app, collectors can easily purchase and sell limited edition digital collectibles, which can be displayed in a virtual showroom to be viewed online, or as Augmented Reality allowing users to walk through their own personally curated collection. With the option to use US dollars and a user-friendly interface, making it clear that VeVe is, at its core, about the collector. In line with this mission to cater to the individual consumer, VeVe stands out from others in the NFT space with their commitment to 100% carbon neutral NFTs.

Keep an eye out for exclusive releases from Pop Mart, DKE Toys, MONDO, MightyJaxx, and so many more! As the only US show to host MEDICOM, DesignerCon is thrilled to announce the 2021 Artist Series BE@RBRICK pack featuring Junko Mizuno, Tara McPherson, Aaron Kai, Sket One, and Brian Viveros. The excitement continues with Superstar artist Greg Mike at the helm as this year's featured artist, designing all 8 collectible badges for 2021. DesignerCon and Popshop Live continue their relationship with hybrid-programming bringing a presence on the convention floor and on the PopShop Live app.

This long-awaited return to Anaheim is a landmark itself, marking a return to normalcy for many, not to mention the exciting new technology. As such, tickets are sure to sell out fast.

Friday, November 12, 2021 VIP NIGHT | 5pm-9pm Saturday, November 13, 2021 VIP | 9am-7pm General Admission |10am-7pm Sunday, November 14, 2021 General Admission | 10am-6pm

Anaheim Convention Center800 W Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92802 TICKETS http://www.designercon.com

About DesignerConFounded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. www.designercon.com

About VeVeFounded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 350,000 active users and 1.4M NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

