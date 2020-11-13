Designer Parfums And F1® Launch The Official F1® Fragrances Engineered Collection

Five unique unisex scents created by Master Perfumers and bottle designs by Ross Lovegrove now available on f1fragrances.com

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the official F1 ® Collector's Editions, that included three exclusive, limited edition, luxury art pieces by visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, Designer Parfums and Formula 1 are delighted to announce the European launch of the F1 ® Fragrances Engineered Collection. Five beautifully crafted, luxurious, Haute Perfumery scents capture the quintessence of Formula 1 in uniquely designed bottles, housed in impressive 3D printed exoskeletons, take F1 enthusiasts and lovers of avant-garde perfumery on an amazing olfactive journey through the exciting story of a Formula 1 race.

The F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection fuses next generation ingredients with classic materials - resulting in innovative, daring perfumes. Inspired by the passion, advanced technology, and glamour of Formula 1, each fragrance exudes its own story about courage, performance, determination, fearlessness and victory.

The collection epitomises the roar of the engines, the tension on the grid, the bravery of the drivers and the victory celebrations on the podium, which grips over half a billion Formula 1 fans around the globe with excitement.

As a world first in the fragrance industry, the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection has been designed utilising the latest digital light synthesis 3D printing technology. Visionary Ross Lovegrove has created an intricate and stunning technopolymeric resin-based exoskeleton to house the elegant, aerodynamic fragrance bottle inspired by the elegant lines of an F1 car chassis.

Fans can choose from five sophisticated Haute Parfumerie scents , each depicting the thrills and excitement of an F1 race. Varying from classical themes to audacious options, the F1 Engineered Collection is harmoniously orchestrated by some of the world's top master perfumers: Emilie Coppermann, Alexandra Carlin, Aliénor Massenet, Louise Turner, Fabrice Pellegrin and Pierre Gueros.

The collection includes:

PRECIOUS METTLE

Inspired by PRE-RACE moments and the drivers' COURAGE

A homage to the brave drivers who pioneered F1, the risk-takers with nerves of steel who put their lives on the line. Precious Mettle is a fresh, intense, woody fragrance with a metallic twist that drives the sense of courageousness. An opening accord of bracing citrus, crystallised with freshness - with the silvery, metallic quality of pink pepper and elemi. The mineral warmth of ambroxan creates a weightless body, enriched with the daring woody character of akigalawood.

TURN 1

THE FIRST TURN of the race where the PERFORMANCE is fierce

Capturing the scent that hangs in the air during a Formula 1 Grand Prix race, Turn 1 honours to the performance, stamina and determination of powering through the first turn, experiencing the force of the engine and emotional tension. An avantgarde composition, with inimitable accords of burning rubber and rain on salty asphalt. A vibrant top note of pink pepper and mandarin races towards deep black patchouli and leather.

OVERTAKE 320

The focus and PASSION to pass your competitor at HIGH SPEED

Inspired by the rush and focus experienced when overtaking on demanding corners, Overtake 320 is a warm and spicy composition that races with a fiery blend of cinnamon and bergamot. A warm and energetic contrast of metal pepper and tonka bean, fused with a surprising take on iris to bring an innovative, dynamic element that makes this classic amber entirely new. Spices and dark caramelised woods intensify the passion.

NEEEUM WHITE

THE FINAL STRETCH, victory within grasp, with FEARLESSNESS and determination

Neeeum White is a tribute to the fearlessness of our F1 heroes as they reach the final straight. A confident fragrance with a daring cocktail of spices, contrasting hot black pepper with the coolness of juniper. In the heart, the depth of narcissus is tempered by the soft, mineral quality of orris, seamlessly transition to a rich base featuring a fusion of sleek leather and golden Tonkalactone. An audacious re-interpretation of the fougère accord.

CARBON REIGN

VICTORY: the celebration on the podium in front of the World

Inspired by the glow of victory after an intense race, celebrated by the whole team who made winning possible. The joy of celebration captured within a vibrant and energetic scent built around a champagne accord, dry amber and woods. An effervescent opening of citrus notes is energised by the electric zing of timut pepper, leading to luminous and fresh geranium, lightened by the violet leaf and contrasted by the rich facets of sandalwood and ambrocenide.

Discove r the F1 Engineered Collection

Precious Mettle, Turn 1, Overtake 320, Neeeum White, and Carbon Reign: Discover the five fragrances, each housed in a 75 ml metallized flask with the 3D Printed Exoskeleton, priced at £195 / €225 / $250 each.

On sale from November 9 th 2020 via f1fragrances.com. Initially available for delivery to the UK and Europe, followed by worldwide distribution.

All five fragrances will also be available in a sample set - containing 5 x 1.5ml EDPs, customers can test the fragrances at home. Once they have chosen a favourite, the cost of the sample set can be redeemed against purchase of a full-sized fragrance at f1fragrances.com.

The launch of the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection is just the beginning - look out for the full race starting in March 2021.

Please find further information at www.f1fragrances.com

