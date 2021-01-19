Design Trade Alliance Launches TLD/4™ | Thought Leaders In Design And The DTA Prize

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Design Trade Alliance (DTA) is proud to announce the launch of TLD/4™ | Thought Leaders In Design — a quarterly short-form media series featuring thought leaders from a new era of the interior design trade in conversation about their personal inspirations and passions, the past, present, and future of the industry, and the new technologies driving evolution in design.

Each episode documents the progress of the design trade through biographical profiles and interviews with leaders who are transforming the industry landscape. The inaugural TLD/4™ features the inspired thoughts of Cecil Adams of Currey & Company, James Seuss of The Rug Company, and Eric Chang of Hellman-Chang. Episodes will be available on the DTA website on the 19th of January.

The international design trade is rapidly changing and TLD/4™, through the medium of video, will focus on the ever-evolving conversations that are driving the trade forward, keenly recognizing industry trends and outside influences while evaluating current tastes as we head into the future — toward a newly-designed industry ecosystem.

TLD/4™ aims to accomplish two key initiatives — first, to shine a light on the fascinating life stories of those whose contributions sustain the thriving trade environment of the interior design industry, and second to take a quarterly pulse, measuring shifts in the design trade ecosystem and tracking its evolution.

The launch of TLD/4™ marks the opening of the DTA's nomination season for its annual awards program — recognizing and celebrating those in the interior design industry who are innovating in the following specialties: interior designers, showrooms, manufacturers, technology companies, trade media, and trade non-profits.

DTA membership is accessible and open to all interior design trade members. Awardees will receive The DTA Prize — a sculptural work of art handmade in Italy, which visually exemplifies passion and innovation in the industry.

Members are invited to submit their nominations through the DTA website at designtradealliance.org . Nominations will close on 30 May 2021, with submissions then reviewed by the DTA panel of industry professionals. Recipients will be notified in June and the winners announced at the DTA Prize Awards Ceremony in December 2021 — currently planned to be held at Design Miami in Miami Beach, FL.

Industry professionals are invited to join the DTA and nominate colleagues to be recognized. Self-nominations are also encouraged. Nominations are to be submitted with discretion, although there is no limit to the number of nominees that can be honored with a submission and no fees associated with nomination. All trade members are eligible, from manufacturers to showrooms, reps, and trade publishers. All members of the trade make valid contributions each day and as such are eligible for consideration for awards in the following categories: Passion, Thought Leadership, Innovation, Community, Time-Honored, Healthy Manufacturer, Healthy Designer, and Futurist.

About The Design Trade Alliance

The Design Trade Alliance (DTA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining and advancing the international interior design trade through self-certifications, thought leadership, recognition, and celebration. The DTA works in service to the design trade, creating the opportunity for all trade members to stake a claim in the ecosystem through self-certification and drive the industry forward via thought leadership. The DTA gives industry members access to a salon environment, with an eye toward innovation and recognition of the exceptional - culminating with The DTA Prize Awards Ceremony, to be held at various locations around the globe, including the DTA Biennale (which is planned for 2022).

Designers and industry professionals can join the conversation through the DTA's trade community by becoming a member. All registered memberships include self-certifications for qualified members in the following areas: True Trade™, Trade Retailer, Technology Innovator, Healthy Manufacturer, Healthy Designer, Trade Media, Trade Nonprofit and Trade Service Provider. Trade members not currently registered with the DTA are encouraged to become members by visiting www.designtradealliance.org .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/design-trade-alliance-launches-tld4--thought-leaders-in-design-and-the-dta-prize-301208835.html

SOURCE Design Trade Alliance