Design Power Extends Design Productivity Benefits To Users Of Tekla BIM Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Power, Inc. ( www.designpower.com), a company dedicated to bringing to a larger audience the power of knowledge-based engineering, announced today that it has linked its design automation software, Design ++, with Tekla Structures, a leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. View demonstration here: Design++ Tekla Structures Video.

Design Power has extensive experience in automating engineering and detailing processes at metal building companies such as Robertson-Ceco Corporation, including Star, Robertson, and Ceco Building Systems. Robertson-Ceco was later acquired by NCI Building Systems and is now part of Cornerstone Building Brands. Robertson-Ceco's Design ++ applications were credited for enabling a high level of customization in metal building design and manufacturing at the Metal Construction Hall of Fame awards in both 2019 and 2020.

Robert Carr, the former Vice President of Technical Services at Robertson-Ceco and Metal Construction Hall of Fame inductee, says that, "Design ++ was a tremendous asset to our company and our automation of engineering and drafting. It allowed us to do things no other system would have allowed, and with a very small development team." Of the impressive benefits Robertson-Ceco gained from its Design ++ applications, Carr points out that "It allowed us to double sales while increasing the drafting staff only 20 percent."

The new Tekla link allows Design ++ building applications to create 3D building geometry in Tekla Structures. The link provides access to Tekla component catalogs, from which applications can select, place, and configure native Tekla components. The automatically generated building model in Tekla is the result of Design ++ driving Tekla, just like the end-user would. Furthermore, Design ++ propagates any user changes to the Tekla model instantaneously. Since all the model geometry is in Tekla, users can examine component properties in Tekla as if they had created them manually. Users also have access to other Tekla capabilities, such as 2D drawing and bill-of-material report generation.

You can view the Design ++ Tekla Structures link demonstration here: Design++ Tekla Structures Video.

Tapio Karras, Design Power President & CEO, observes that "Tekla Structures has become a leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software in recent years. We are now pleased to provide Design ++ users with direct Tekla access from their design automation applications. Our formalized Design ++ CAD Integration Manager made the development straightforward."

About Design Power ( www.designpower.com)

Design Power is a Silicon Valley technology company offering Design ++, a knowledge-based engineering platform that significantly simplifies the capture of in-house engineering expertise and streamlines integration of legacy systems into design automation and product configuration solutions. Design ++ is used for high-value design and configuration applications at companies such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Bühler AG, Baker Hughes, and Fluor Corporation.

