Design & Innovation Awards Winners Announced At Design Thinking 2021 Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Thinking 2021, the most comprehensive event focused on driving sustainable growth and competitive advantage through human-centered design kicked off its main conference September 21st at the Hilton Downtown in Austin, Texas.

This year's speaker roster includes Stephanie Moritz, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer, American Dental Association; Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research, Zappos; Randy Gregory II, Principal UX Designer, PayPal; Jessica Holt-Carr, Associate Director, User Research & Accessibility, Chewy; Fonz Morris, Lead Product Designer, Netflix; Paul Puopolo, Executive VP of Innovation, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; Steve Rader, Program Manager - NASA Tournament Lab, NASA.

Premium sponsors include IDEO U, IA Collaborative, Lucid, Postlight and Feedback Loop.

The winners of the Design & Innovation Awards across 5 categories were announced on Monday, September 20th. These winners were recognized for their excellence across innovation and human-centered design (HCD) accomplishments.

Cultural TransformationAmerican Dental Association

Customer Experience Transformation Adobe

Design Thinking for Good OYO Hotels & Homes

Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation Carrier Corporation

2021 Design Thinking Champion Jose De Francisco, Chief Designer, Nokia CNS, Cloud & Network Services

For the latest news and Design & Innovation industry news, follow us at @DesignThinkUSA #DesignThinking2021

About Design Thinking: Started in 2017, the Design Thinking conference began to explore the meaning and implication of human centered design. Since then, the program has evolved to still address the core principles of effective Design Thinking, but further expanding on the impacts of organizational transformation and design-doing leading to incredible innovations. Design Thinking is brought to you by IQPC's Customer Management Practice - the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

