Desert Financial To Match $20 K In Donations To Phoenix Children's Hospital

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School is tough for many kids, but imagine missing classes and friends while fighting cancer, or recovering from a brain injury.

It's why Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona's credit union that cares, will match the first $20,000 in donations to benefit 1 Darn Cool School at Phoenix Children's during the month of December. Donations may quality for the Arizona Charitable tax credit.

At Phoenix Children's Hospital, 1 Darn Cool School is staffed by certified Masters' level teachers. Their team works with local schools and districts to ensure patients can keep up with their assignments, maintaining a sense of normalcy. One patient said, "If I still have to do my math homework, things can't be that bad."

Desert Financial was founded by 15 educators 81 years ago. The credit union's commitment to education has long included 1 Darn Cool School. Patients in Kindergarten through 12 th grade or special education can experience year-round academic support when receiving care.

"Our friendship with and support of 1 Darn Cool School is one of the most special ways we honor the legacy of our founders," says Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President at Desert Financial. "Children coping with long hospital stays can benefit from the healing effects of continuing their schooling, and we're proud to invite the community to experience the joy of making an impact at Phoenix Children's."

Donations of all amounts can help provide for operations and necessary supplies:

$15 : Sorting materials to improve fine motor skills

Sorting materials to improve fine motor skills $30 : Science kit for experiments and exploration

Science kit for experiments and exploration $50 : School supply bundle backpack

School supply bundle backpack $100 : Scholastic book collection for early readers

Scholastic book collection for early readers $250 : Student laptop + bag

To donate, please visit: desertfinancial.com/PCH

About Desert Financial Credit UnionCelebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 physical locations across the Valley, plus our fully online eBranch serving all of Arizona. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

