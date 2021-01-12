Desert Financial Launches Adopt-A-Teacher 2021

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers always need supplies for classrooms, even in virtual space. Desert Financial Credit Union's annual Adopt-A-Teacher 2021 program invites teachers to apply for a drawing of five lucky winners to receive items on their wish lists totaling $5,000 each. Winners are chosen randomly.

Between January 11 th and 22 nd, Arizona educators across the state are encouraged to apply and share their wish lists.

"We've all heard the stories about teachers spending their own hard-earned money to buy supplies," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "As strong supporters of teachers and education, we want to give some deserving teachers all the tools they need to succeed," he went on.

In past years teachers have requested a range of items on their wish lists, including webcams and digital subscriptions for those conducting classes remotely. Each teacher is "adopted" between January and June and enjoys special invitations, surprises and perks during the semester on behalf of Desert Financial.

When she was selected for the Class of 2020 Adopt-A-Teacher recipients, Paige M. said, "This program will positively affect my students because it will allow me to provide them with better, more engaging lessons and hands-on activities. It's amazing how quickly supplies are used up, get lost or are accidentally damaged throughout the school year, so this program will help alleviate some of those moments for me."

Now Arizona's largest credit union, Desert Financial was founded by 15 visionary educators in 1939. Together they launched a credit union just for teachers that has evolved into one of the Valley's most recognizable brands. Today anyone who works, worships or lives in Arizona can be eligible to join the credit union.

