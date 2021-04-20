Desert Financial Credit Union And Keep Phoenix Beautiful Team Up To Help Clean Up On April 22nd

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union and Keep Phoenix Beautiful are teaming up to clean up on Earth Day 2021.

Earth lovers can stop by Steele Indian School Park on Thursday, April 22 nd for a curbside visit to pick up a free #MyBeautifulPHX cleanup kit. The first 100 do-gooders will also receive a $20 Lowes gift card to buy plants.

Participants are encouraged to beautify their own neighborhoods or a local park by collecting trash, then re-using the kits over and again.

"Random Acts of Kindness help people and bring some cheer," said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union. "This Earth Day Challenge with our friends at Keep Phoenix Beautiful shows our concern for the environment too - which ultimately makes lives better," he added.

Desert Financial has earned distinction as a credit union that cares, with its signature Random Acts of Kindness program. Keep Phoenix Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Their shared missions of improving the quality of life in local communities and empowering volunteerism made for a natural partnership on Earth Day.

"People are crazy about trash!" said Cindy Moss, Program Manager at Keep Phoenix Beautiful. "Since we can't gather in groups to volunteer as usual, we knew making the cleanup kits available would encourage individual participation we can still share on social media. It's a great way to get outside, do some good and teach your kids, too."

Visit Steele Indian School Park, then Go Clean up a Park!

Who: Earth lovers of all ages!

What: Earth Day 2021 Random Act of Kindness Challenge

Where:Get your #MyBeautifulPHX cleanup kit at Steele Indian School Park,

300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 85012

When: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 8 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Get Social: Post your picture or video on social media using #rakchallengearizona and tag @desertfinancial and @keepphxbeautiful

ABOUT DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2020, members received $12 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team. Learn more about the credit union difference at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

ABOUT KEEP PHOENIX BEAUTIFUL

Keep Phoenix Beautiful, a non-profit organization, was launched in 1982 and is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Our vision is a vibrant Phoenix where each neighborhood is a healthy, beautiful place to live. Keep Phoenix Beautiful inspires individuals and organizations through leadership, active partnerships and meaningful volunteer experiences.

