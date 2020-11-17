Desert Botanicals Launches Breakthrough SonoranShine™ Featherweight Hair Glosser

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Botanicals announced the launch of their breakthrough leave-in SonoranShine ™ Featherweight Hair Glosser, the first in a series of products combining Nature, Nutrition and Technology to deliver the highest performance hair conditioning. SonoranShine Featherweight Hair Glosser is specifically formulated to address the challenges of styling thin hair, while providing excellent shine, thermal protection, frizz reduction and reduced fly-aways with a silky touch. The product incorporates Caprilyte Emollience™ technology. This package delivers a game-changing lightweight touch by combining responsibly sourced:

Natural cactus and nut oils

Silk Amino Acids

Panthenol and other Vitamin Nutrition

Readers can find out more about SonoranShine ™ Featherweight Hair Glosser at https://dbotanicals.com/product/sonoranshine-featherweight-glosser/.

"Today is a momentous day for us, after over a year of effort by our technical team and extensive consumer testing, we are very proud to release the first product in our expanding family of SonoranShine Hair Glossers" said John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals. Ritchie continued, "We are especially excited because today also marks the opening of the Desert Botanicals Stylist Network™. Our stylist ecosystem allows us to collaborate closely with hair stylists to address hair care needs often overlooked by the large corporations. Our Stylist Network is unique because it concentrates on promoting the special skills of individual, salon and stylist talents. The goal here is to fully support and promote the skilled stylist and do all we can to help them succeed."

For further information regarding the Desert Botanical Salon Network go to https://dbotanicals.com/product/stylist-network/.

About Desert BotanicalsFounded in Arizona in 2019, Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran desert and other similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the hair care industry in taking a new direction.

Desert Botanicals' Mission Statement includes three key aspects. The first is to create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology. Second, to incorporate and reflect the nature of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert. And finally, to always assist those in need and ensure our communities are clean, green, healthy and safe.

We're committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That's why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

www.dbotanicals.com

Media Inquiries: info@dbotanicals.com

