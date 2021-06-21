Deryl F. Hamann Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

OMAHA, Neb., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deryl F. Hamann is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional for his outstanding achievements in law and finance and his professional excellence as a Chairman Emeritus at Spectrum Financial Services, Inc.

A reputable financial products specialist, Spectrum Financial Services, Inc. has partnered with financial institutions, automobile dealers, insurance agencies, and other organizations to offer financial insurance products to their customers since 1978. The highly trained experts are committed to helping their clients provide the highest quality insurance services and products to their customers while gaining maximum profitability from their insurance programs.

Dedicated to serving the legal community for 50 years, distinguished professional, Mr. Deryl F. Hamann is admitted to practice law in Nebraska, as well as before the U.S District Court for Nebraska and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He has excelled in many roles throughout his career, including law clerk to the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in 1958 and 1959, partner at Baird Holm LLP in Omaha, Nebraska for until 2003, and as senior counsel from 2003 to 2016. Since 2017, Mr. Hamann has offered his extensive knowledge in law, financial management, estate planning, and taxation law as chairman emeritus of Spectrum Financial Services, Inc.

Among his academic achievements, Mr. Hamann earned an Associate of Arts from Fort Dodge Junior College in 1953 and a Bachelor of Science in Law from the University of Nebraska in 1956. In 1958 he went on to obtain a Doctor of Jurisprudence, cum laude from the University of Nebraska.

An active member of his field, Mr. Hamann has served as a past board chair of Midland University and Bellevue University, past president of the Omaha Estate Planning Council, past board chairman of the Great Western Bank Corporation, Inc., and on the chairman advisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court of Nebraska. He currently serves as a member of the Nebraska Bar State Foundation and the Nebraska Association of Bank Attorneys, of which he served as president to both in the 1980s.

Mr. Hamann dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor, Judge Robert Van Belt of the U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

