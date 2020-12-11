DermTech's Melanoma Test Included In Two Continuing Medical Education ("CME") Sessions At 2020 Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds And Mount Sinai Winter Symposium

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get Report ("DermTech"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its inclusion in two CME sessions, at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Virtual Grand Rounds (the "FCVGR") and the 23rd Annual Mount Sinai Winter Symposium "Advances in Medical and Surgical Dermatology" (the "Mount Sinai Symposium").

The FCVGR presentation was led by Laura K Ferris, MD, PhD of the University of Pittsburgh Department of Dermatology on December 2. The Mount Sinai Symposium presentation was led by George Han, MD, Chairman of the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, on December 4, 2020.

Fall Clinical Dermatology Virtual Grand Rounds

The co-directors of the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference created the Virtual Grand Round series to help meet the continued need for CME accreditation during uncertain times and maintain the educational opportunities that would traditionally be available at an in-person conference.

Dr. Ferris led the CME presentation "Gene Expression Profiling for Melanoma Diagnosis," during the "Evolving Concepts in Dermatology Part XVIII," session of the FCVGR. The presentation is available for viewing here.

Dr. Ferris commented in her presentation, "New clinical research demonstrates that 78% of lesions that are Pigmented Lesion Assay positive and therefore demonstrate genomic atypia in all cases, also have features of atypia or melanoma histopathologically."

Mount Sinai Winter Symposium

The Mount Sinai Symposium is specifically designed to equally update the practicing dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons and other healthcare professionals on the latest advances in medical and surgical dermatology.

Dr. Han, who serves as the Director of Teledermatology for the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, led the CME presentation in the session " Using Genomics for Melanoma Diagnosis."

Dr. Han commented: "The current paradigm of evaluating pigmented lesions leaves much to be desired, both in our approach to lesions in clinical practice as well as in obtaining and evaluating biopsies for accurate diagnoses. There is great potential in using genomics to improve our approach to pigmented lesions—and with DermTech's Pigmented Lesion Assay, we can now offer our patients a non-invasive test that improves our current sensitivity towards diagnosing melanoma. That, combined with the fact that we can utilize telemedicine to bring this test into our patients' homes and potentially catch melanomas earlier, gives us the ability to finally make an impact on the diagnosis and mortality rate of melanoma."

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

